Famous Birthdays

David Walliams. Comedian, August 20, 1971, 49

Comedian, television personality, and author who partnered with Matt Lucas to form the show Little Britain in 2003. He also wrote for and starred in the BBC One sitcom Big School and was a judge on the ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell, for six seasons.

-- Advertisement --



Usain Bolt, Runner, August 21, 1986, 33

Record-breaking sprinter, nicknamed “Lightning Bolt” and the first man to win gold in the 100-metre event at three separate Olympics in 2008, 2012 and 2016. In total, he’s earned nine career Olympic gold medals in the 100 metre, 200 metre and 4×100 metre relay events.

The first athlete to be named IAAF World Athlete of the Year five times, in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Dua Lipa, Singer, August 22, 1995, 25

Known for her singles “Be the One,” and “New Rules”.” She originally gained popularity singing covers on YouTube.

She was inspired to pursue music by her father, a musician named Dukagjin Lipa. Lana Del Rey helped produce Lipa’s first single, “New Love.”

Julian Casablancas, Singer, August 23, 1978, 41

Frontman for the rock band The Strokes, known for songs like “Last Nite” and “Reptilia”. He met his bandmates while at school in Manhattan.

He pursued a solo career and released the album Phrazes for the Young in 2009.

In April 2020, The Strokes released the album The New Abnormal, which received positive reviews among critics.

Rupert Grint, Actor, August 24, 1988, 32

Won a Young Artist Award for Most Promising Young Newcomer for his role as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. He also starred in the films Driving Lessons and Cherrybomb. In 2017, he began starring as Daniel in the TV show Sick Note. In 2011, he starred in the music video for Ed Sheeran’s song “Lego House.”

Tim Burton, Director, August 25, 1958, 62

Director known for his highly stylized gothic-fantasy films. His best-known features include Batman, Ed Wood, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

He had two children named Billy and Nell with English actress Helena Bonham Carter, whom he was in a relationship with from 2001 to 2014.