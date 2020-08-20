Extra Protection in the Red Light District of Amsterdam

EVEN now with tourism pretty much in the doldrums, Amsterdam continues to attract sex and drug tourists to its always busy red light district.

The City Council, worried about the number of people flowing into the area decided that in order to try to heighten awareness of Covid-19 and the need for social distancing that it should require that anyone entering certain streets should wear masks until the end of August.

Representatives of the Prostitutes Information Centre were amongst many who were opposed to this as they believe that the wearing of masks stops the sex workers from being able to judge whether a potential customer could be dangerous.

In addition, they argued that their service was no more dangerous than other services such as sports massage or even dancing.

The matter was taken to court and a judge decided the city is not contravening citizens’ rights by insisting they wear face masks in the area.

Indeed, free face masks and leaflets are handed out at a number of the entrances to the area.