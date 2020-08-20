Dive in and help raise vital funds!

HOT on the heels of a successful virtual sponsored walk in May, which raised €610, Cancer Care Javea has come up with another great way to raise funds.

“WE’VE been thinking of other ‘virtual’ events to raise much-needed monies for the charity, as there are still many people who are isolating or would feel uncomfortable and vulnerable if they were asked to partake in events mixing with a number of people,” said Jeanette Missons.

“With the ever-increasing temperatures and all the swimming pools and the sea being the temperature of bathwater at present, Cancer Care Javea thought it would be a great idea to apply the same principles to a virtual sponsored swim.”

While a distance of around 5 km was selected for May’s walk, for the swim, ‘it’s up to you’.

“I will go for 2 km – I have a 10-metre pool that will be approximately 200 lengths which over the week will be approximately 28 lengths a day.”

Jeanette added: “So the idea is that we all complete a distance we are comfortable with, however, we can, in the way that we want and feel safe.

“We again plan to have a €5 ‘entrance fee’ – donated via Go Get Funding – link below – and all proceeds will go to the care of clients in the area with cancer through our Lynwe’s Nursing and Advisor Team.”

The idea is that those wishing to take part can download an app, wear a fit bit, or just work out the distance based on the size of your pool and start swimming from August 24 to 30.

“Once you have done your swim then you let us know – It would be great to have pictures or stories of how you achieved it. We will then send you your completed certificate for the event,” explained Jeanette, adding: “Not only will you be doing a great thing for the charity if you take part but also for yourselves.”

She stressed that swimming is a good all-round activity because it: keeps your heart rate up and takes some of the impact stress off your body, builds endurance, muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness, helps maintain a healthy weight, healthy heart and lungs, tones muscles and builds strength.

A collage of everyone’s data will be put together.

Once you register your €5, go to the following link

https://gogetfunding.com/cancer-care-javea-2

“Please make a note on there that it is for the sponsored swim, we will be waiting eagerly for your completion stories. We are looking forward to hearing everyone’s stories,” added Jeanette.