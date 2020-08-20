As Covid-19 cases in adults associated with the school increased, the decision was taken to quickly close the school and carry out a deep clean just as a precautionary measure.

Dundee City Council and NHS Tayside announced the decision to close Kingspark School last night- on Wednesday evening. In a joint statement, they said that it was a “precautionary measure” and that their investigation into the cluster continues.

The School has around 185 pupils, aged between five and 18 years, many of whom have disabilities or additional support requirements.

A Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Tayside, Dr Ellie Hothersall, said, “We would like to reassure parents that we are taking this measure as a precaution due to the varied needs of the pupils who attend the school.”