The North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un has delegated power to his younger sister to ‘ease stress’ reports South Korea’s spy agency.

-- Advertisement --



The despot’s leaders sister, Kim Yo Jong, now has power and control over millions of starving North Koreans, already ravaged by starvation and now facing the prospect of the coronavirus wreaking havoc in the ‘exiled state’.

Over the last months, the beleaguered leader has slowly transferred responsibilities to his sister, many believe the population are fearful for their lives as Kim Yo Jung is said to be even more oppressive than her older brother. Behind closed doors, she is known as a ‘cold-blooded killer’. She recently caught the West’s attention when she ordered the destruction of a liaison office on the North-South border after propaganda was dropped onto North Korea.

And so it begins…

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it is “high time” to break relations with South Korean authorities, adding the next action against the “enemy” will come from the North Korean army. “It’s better to take a series of retaliatory measures rather than release statements condemning South Korea’s behaviour, which could be misinterpreted or dismissed”, Kim Yo Jong said via the official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday.

“Rubbish must be thrown into the dustbin,” she said. “By exercising my power authorized by the Supreme Leader, our party and the state, I gave an instruction to the arms of the department in charge of the affairs with the enemy to decisively carry out the next action.”

The world awaits her next statement with anxiety, the exiled nation is believed to have nuclear arms stored and she will not hesitate to use it is thought!