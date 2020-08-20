Breaking News: Brother of Manchester Arena Bomber Jailed

The Manchester Arena bomber’s brother has been sentenced today and given multiple life sentences in jail.

-- Advertisement --



THE Arena bomber’s ‘cowardly’ brother has been jailed for 55 years as he still refused to face victims’ families. The ‘homegrown’ Daesh-inspired terrorist Hashem Abedi acquired and supplied bomb components for his older brother Salman, who killed 22 and injured hundreds when he blew himself up after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Daesh supporter Hashem Abedi, 23, had again refused to leave the cells at the Old Bailey and face his victims’ families in court as he was sentenced for helping his brother Salman to build the bomb. Calling radicalised Abedi an “integral” accomplice and “equally culpable,” Judge Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said he was legally unable to hand out the whole-life sentence as the terrorist was under the age of 21 at the time of the massacre.

Following the sentencing, the families said that during his trial Abedi had chosen “which days or sessions he would attend, some days feigning illness and some days just being downright disrespectful to us as families, the judge and the jury.” In March this year, the ‘homegrown jihadi’ was found guilty by a jury of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.