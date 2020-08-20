ALL A-Level students were elated at the news that they will get a place at their first choice university – if they have the grades.

Ministers have also announced that all caps on medical degrees will be scrapped and that ALL A-Level students will get a place at their first choice university as long as they have the grades.

Thousands of students across England have this week been scrambling to get places at their first choice university after a screeching u-turn on A-Level results means they now have improved grades. Universities across the country are now struggling with the sheer volume of demand as 55,000 who accepted a place at another university or got a new course at clearing attempt to get into their top choice.

The government confirmed today that students who received sufficient grades will be able to take up their place, stating that if the school is full then student’s will be offered an alternative course or deferment to 2021.

Top universities, such as Cambridge and Oxford, had warned earlier this week they were already reaching capacity. It is expected a large number of students who did receive their top choice university may have to defer their place.