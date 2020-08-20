Book review

10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World by Elif Shafak

BESTSELLING and award-winning author Elif Shafak, is back with a powerful new novel on friendship in our darkest times.

Shafak is a Turkish-British writer and women’s rights activist. She has published 17 books translated into 53 languages. She also writes and speaks about a range of issues including global and cultural politics, the future of Europe, Turkey and the Middle East, democracy, and pluralism.

10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World follows the story of Tequila Leila, who, in the pulsating moments after she has been murdered and left in a dumpster outside Istanbul, enters a state of heightened awareness. Her heart has stopped beating but her brain is still active―for 10 minutes 38 seconds. In this time she remembers her life struggles and dark moments, but also the beauty of friendship.

A book worth reading from a great novelist known for her stories of strong female characters, immigrants and minorities.