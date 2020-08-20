Bad management of new outbreaks

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has put the spotlight on the management of new coronavirus outbreaks in Spain.

HELPING explain the reasons for travel restrictions, implemented by dozens of governments on Spain, the WHO’s Bruce Aylward stated on Tuesday, August 18,

“The countries are putting them in place due to a lack of information.”

Asked specifically about the WHO’s assessment of the travel restrictions placed by other countries on Spain “Our position is the following: you need to know who is infected with this disease, you need to ensure those people are isolated, and you need to ensure their contacts are identified and quarantined.”

Aylward also pointed to the importance of “basic public health measures.”

“When you have a flare, the first thing you need to do is test, isolate, trace the contacts, make sure those people aren’t moving – that’s why we quarantine, and we isolate them. And then virus transmission stops,” he explained. “We need to return to the fundamentals of the management of the disease,” he added.

The comments came after more than a hundred states imposed some kind of controls on the circulation of travellers either into or out of Spain, according to figures from the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

The highest-profile restrictions, such as those imposed by the United Kingdom, have been a severe blow for Spain’s key tourism industry.

Credit – Twitter