Adra competition a return to tradition

THE La Alqueria district of Adra is going back to tradition for a competition to find the best decorated and preserved house front.

Originally planned as part of the district’s annual summer fiesta, which was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea of the competition is to recover the aesthetic values which are a symbol of La Alqueria’s identity.

The judge will award points for the use of wood, wrought-iron window grilles, brickwork eaves and white façades.

The event has been organised by Adra council, the local Fiestas Commission and the Acerobo Association, and will take place on Sunday August 30.

Inscription is free and there will be prizes for first, second and third.