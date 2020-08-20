300 Migrants Try Jumping Over to Spain’s Melilla but Only a Few Manage

Hundreds of migrants have tried jumping the border today into Spain’s Melilla, although 300 attempted the high climb, only 50 managed to reach the other side. Those who managed to cross the huge wire fence were intercepted by security forces on Spanish soil.

The Guardia Civil have informed local news sources that the migrants attempted the jump at around 6.00am this morning. The majority of the migrants trying to cross the border were of Sub-Saharan African descent. It is likely that these migrants will be accommodated in Melilla’s Bullring, where they will wait to be tested medically. They will also be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine to ensure they are not carriers of Covid.

This is the latest attempt on behalf of migrants to enter Spain, although this is a regular occurrence. The migrants organise to jump as a group as they have better strength in numbers. They also choose to attempt the crossing from Morocco to Melilla at obscure times when there is less security presence.

The last time a similar incident occurred was in April, as 260 migrants tried to jump the fence simultaneously although, once again, only 50 migrants succeeded.

