Young boy seriously injured on electric scooter

A YOUNG boy under 12 years of age remains admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga after being run over while driving an electric scooter.

The accident occurred shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, August 18, in the Teatinos neighbourhood. His condition is serious.

After being stabilised, he had to undergo an emergency operation in the early hours of Wednesday, August 18, due to the trauma he suffered.

A notice alerted the 112 Andalucia health emergency service that a child had been run over by a Seat Ibiza car, according to police sources.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the young boy unconscious. An ambulance from 061 also came to assist, the health workers took the injured boy to the Hospital. He had suffered injuries to his arm and head. The Accident and Reported Investigation Group (GIAA) has taken over the investigation of the case.

Electric scooters popular with young children and teenagers currently have no license requirement.