FOLLOWING the gradual increase in positive cases, the Covid-19 Strategic Coordinating Group, in Gibraltar chaired by the Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies Samantha Sacramento has been meeting daily since Sunday.

In light of developments, and in order to continue to contain the situation in Gibraltar, public safety measures will be enhanced so that with effect from 00:00 on Friday August 21, the following changes will come into force;

Compulsory wearing of masks in all retail areas will be required and if any person over the age of 11 is in breach they may be fined on the spot. Exceptions will apply to people with disabilities, mental illness or in emergency situations. Curfew at bars and restaurants will be brought forward by an hour. At present, restaurants and bars must shut at 2am with last orders at 1.30am. As from this Friday, last orders will be at 12.30am and bars must be shut by 1am. Any drinking of alcohol in public places that are not licensed areas will be prohibited after 11pm and will also be subject to fixed penalty notices.

Bars and restaurants operate on the basis of a permit issued by the Director of Public Health.

These permits are subject to conditions, which are designed to keep risk to a minimum. Any

premises found not to be complying with the conditions risks the permit being suspended.

As from Friday, any bar or restaurant found to be breaching the conditions will also be subject to a fixed penalty notice, that is, an on the spot fine. Additionally, any restaurant that is found to be in breach three times within a period of fourteen days will have their permit revoked and will be required to reapply.

The Government has reminded residents that Gibraltar must also be mindful that celebrations for National Day (Thursday September 10) this year must be different and details of measures in this respect will be announced during the course of this week.

Minister Sacramento, said: “These measures are intended to send a signal not only that we must not let down our guard but that our guard must be up and we must take extra precautions if we do not want the number of positive cases to escalate.

“It is particularly imperative during this time that we continue to protect our elderly population. It is important that the elderly members of our community are not exposed to any unnecessary risk.”