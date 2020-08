EWN has received a video from an Algeciras resident Raul Roman, showing police removing two Arab males from a white hatchback vehicle in the El Saladillo neighbourhood. The car appeared to have been boxed in by three police cars and a van. Officers made the men lie on the ground whilst placing them in handcuffs. No further information has come in yet, but we will keep you updated.

If you have any information, please get in touch with us at the email address – Info@euroweeklynews.com

