Watch: Drivers Shocked as Insanely Reckless Car Zooms Past on Spain’s Costa del Sol

TODAY, an insanely reckless driver in Spain’s Costa del Sol could have easily caused an accident as they whizzed past the left side lane on the shoulder. This wild form of driving was thankfully, and accidentally, caught on camera.

The passengers in the car who are filming the video cannot believe their eyes as the white car zooms past them, making all cars fearfully join the righthand lane. The person filming can only say “What? What are you doing? I am freaking out.” This road is extremely dangerous due to its many curves and high saturation, especially during the summer.

Unfortunately, this kind of driving is typical on the coastal road that joins Marbella to Fuengirola. Many drivers have previously been seen zigzagging on the road in a dangerous way, however, this type of overtaking has never been seen before. The driver is also breaking the speed limit as cars on this road must travel at 80 kilometres per hour.

This summer Marbella has had countless bad examples of both driving and behaviour. Many residents are appalled at the kind of tourism the city is attracting, although it is unclear whether the driver in the video is foreign or a local. Earlier this week, a drunk driver near Victor’s beach in Marbella almost ran people over whilst trying to escape from the car park. She was also caught on camera and has now been brought to justice.