Walk this way…or that way? Benidorm’s road markings leave the public baffled

BIZARRE road markings outside Benidorm Town Hall have been met with bewilderment from members of the public on social media.

Gary Walker shared a photograph of the road markings on Benidorm Seriously Facebook, and captioned it: “Made a nice job outside the town hall what a mess.”

Immediately, fellow Facebookers shared their views, with many agog at the complicated mish-mash of images.

“Looks like a massive crime scene,” commented Judy Filmer, while Jenny Murphy said: “We get confused enough with the arrows in the supermarket I think this would finish me off.”

Andrew Hearn has had first-hand experience of the maze of diagrams, and wrote: “Just been round there. My bike went one, I went another and we met back up on the other end.”

While Rosemary Ivy Gillian Cole argued the money could have been better spent.

“Better if they had spent the money on the poor people out of work, that encourage tourists to Benidorm, they get plenty of money from the entertainers that people come to see,” she wrote.

“So the town hall have been given millions to help local businesses and self employed, maybe they could have donated the cost of this foolishness to that fund as well!” agreed Andy Scoffham.

Benidorm Town Hall has a history of creative road markings, unveiling a futuristic pedestrian crossing earlier in the year.