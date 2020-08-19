‘Unique Benidorm’ steps up campaign to reactivate tourism in the Costa Blanca resort

Benidorm has stepped up its campaign to reactivate tourism in the Costa Blanca resort.

THE council’s initiative #BenidormTeEspera, first appeared on social media and the town’s popular beaches in early weeks of lockdown, and has now reached the streets of Benidorm.

-- Advertisement --



Street benches have this week been labeled with the hastag #BenidormTeEspera, coined on social networks during State of Alarm to “show the world the best corners of the town and encourage the reactivation of tourism after lockdown”.

Mayor, Toni Pérez, said: “These benches are located in some key points from which some of the most impressive and iconic snapshots of Benidorm can be taken.”

He hasn’t revealed the exact location of the ‘tagged’ benches, since “we want people to discover them during their walks through Benidorm or through the photographs published on social networks by those who have already found them.”

Four benches have already been ‘tagged’ and several more will be added to the collection throughout the week.

Toni Pérez has stressed that “hospitality has always been one of Benidorm’s hallmarks and that message, always present, is what we now want to promote with more emphasis to those who are thinking of travelling, and for this social networks are a great voice”.

“The initiative #BenidormTeEspera was launched at the end of March as a daily virtual exhibition of images of our town captured by residents and visitors before the lockdown,” said the Mayor, adding that “it’s a message of positivism to we show the world why we are unique”.

The original initiative attracted more than 700 photographs from members of the public.