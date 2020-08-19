The City Museum of Murcia is once again hosting their Introductory Course on Palaeography, which sold out immediately upon release of the places.

PUTTING Covid-19 fears aside, 20 hours is being dedicated to 15 participants who will learn to understand the ancient written documents and give them the basic tools to support research into Palaeography.

The Palaeography course, which will run until August 28, is fully supported by the Councillor for Culture and Recovery of Heritage, Jesús Pacheco, who pointed out, “one of the main difficulties for those who approach historical research is the understanding of documentary sources. In this course we intend to offer the methods that can facilitate this work”.

Clara Alarcón, who is an historian and technician for the museum, will be teaching the Palaeography course, with face-to-face activities following all the preventive hygienic and safety measures derived from the Covid-19 health crisis.

Those that are participating in this year’s Palaeography course include; five primary and secondary school teachers, three historians, one architect, two university students, two archivists, one accountant and one designer.

The Mayor explained that “the course has aroused great interest, so that, after the places were exhausted the same day as the registration was opened, it was necessary to create a waiting list”.

