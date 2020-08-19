Tantouring Troubles

HAVING a lovely summer glow all year round is undeniably an attractive thought, however, we all know taking care of our skin is more important.

That being said, fake tanning products, bronzers, foundations and highlighters can work wonders, and the majority now contain a decent SPF, there are some fabulous tutorials online too, which will help perfect your look.

One vlogger has taken things too far and caused quite the stir amongst skin specialists. Using sunscreen to create a long-lasting contoured effect. According to dermatologists, the practice is inherently flawed and dangerous to the skin. Mona Gohara, MD an associate professor of dermatology at Yale stated: “You will leave your skin with an uneven pigment that can take months or years to go away”.

Using makeup and fake tan is a safe way to give yourself a natural glow and protect your skin.

