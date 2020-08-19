Spain has reported higher than usual coronavirus figures over the last 24 hours with over 3,000 new cases and 127 deaths.

A strong rebound in cases shows 3,715 bringing the total number now to 28,797. There are now 1,019 outbreaks across the country, with 10,400 still infected.

Madrid is joining the twelve autonomous communities that have already implemented the new restrictions to stop the outbreaks by activating a raft of new restrictions from midnight tonight. A ban on smoking in public places- if it is not possible to comply with the safety distance – and the closure of nightlife venues if they cannot guarantee COVID safety measures, is a slightly different approach to the other regions that ordered nightclubs and late-night drinking bars shut immediately.

Malaga reported the highest number of cases with 183 which was slightly down on yesterday with 189 new infections registered.

The number of cases in Spain now amounts to 370,867 and deaths to 28,797, after 127 new deaths were registered over the last 24 hours. The rest of the autonomous communities plan to adopt the measures throughout this week. The pandemic also leaves more than 22.1 million cases and more than 782,000 deaths in the world.