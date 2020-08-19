Paris Saint-Germain buying happiness

MEGA rich Paris Saint-Germain seem to be buying happiness as they reach the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

-- Advertisement --



Nine years after the club was purchased with Quatari billions, the team find themselves heading to the final of the Champions League, after an impressive 3-0 win against German team RB Leipzig.

The Parisians are just one game from achieving the goal set by Qatari Sports Investment when they invested their billions in the club, and are now taking the spotlight from Manchester City, whose Abu Dhabi owners started their journey to success, with the same initial goal.

When team mates, Neymar, Di Maria and Mbappe have played together this season, P.S.G have lost just one of 12 games. Di Maria has nine goal involvements in the competition, beating his record when Real Madrid lifted the trophy in 2013-14.

Angel Di Maria – Man of the match

Credit – Twitter