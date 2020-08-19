THE Ministry of Health of the Junta de Andalucía has confirmed this Thursday eight new COVID infections in Axarquía, specifically three in Vélez-Málaga, two in Algarrobo, two in Rincón de la Victoria and one positive in Nerja.

-- Advertisement --



Therefore, in the capital Vélez-Málaga, 47 cases remain active, 26 in Rincón de la Victoria, 18 in Nerja, seven in Algarrobo and one case in each of the towns of Colmenar, Riogordo, Cómpeta, Sayalonga and Periana. With these data, there are 105 cases that are active in the region.

Vélez-Málaga continues to have the most confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 187 positives. It is followed by Rincón de la Victoria with 180 infected, Nerja with 28, Torrox and Algarrobo with 16 cases each.

In the rest of the province of Malaga, 183 new positives have been recorded, six less than the previous day. With these data, Malaga has 6,836 positives since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 5,059 have been detected by PCR and the rest by tests. On the other hand, there have been 15 hospital discharges and 4,093 people from Malaga have overcome Covid-19.

In the last hours, there have also been six hospital admissions, so that since the beginning of the pandemic 1,599 people have been hospitalised. During the last week, there have been 31 hospitalised patients, of which one is in the ICU.

Today, no deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded, after the death confirmed on August 13.