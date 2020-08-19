Covid-19 may have prevented another event from taking place but La Tomatina is set to live on, albeit in slight different circumstance, as the festival goes virtual.

THE wonderful sights, sounds and memories of La Tomatina will be virtual created this year as the has challenged residents, and people of over the world, to send videos of them throwing tomatoes.

Using the hashtag #TomatinaChallenge, the Buñol City Council has created a new piece of history for the festival, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary on August 26, by challenging people to record a short (horizontal) video of themselves “receiving a shot from a tomato, spilling tomato, or anything that arises from the imagination, “to celebrate the Virtual Tomatina,” read a statement issued by the council.

“We Buñolenses want our party, we have love for our traditions, for our parties and in this way we can all participate in this edition as well,” explained the Mayor of Tourism-Tomatina, María Vallés.