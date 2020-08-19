DESPITE it all, top restaurant and bar La Sala Banus is ready to welcome guests and to ensure that even with regulations making it a little more difficult to operate fully, that everyone can be assured of good food, excellent service and some top tunes.

There are a number of different options this weekend including Happy Hour, Gin and Cocktail Tree, Set Lunch, Bottomless Brunch, Sala Sundays and a great A La Carte Menu.

Each evening there will be music with this weekend’s plans including Tony Capo playing on both Friday and Sunday and the fabulous Masquerade Duo playing on Saturday.

Tony Capo is a professional singer and guitarist, with over 15 years’ experience he is able to work the room performing his extensive repertoire which takes in top hits from the 70s until now so it is almost guaranteed that he will play one of your favourites.

Masquerade are probably the best-known musical duo on the Costa del Sol and even during lockdown they were regularly streaming great music in conjunction with the Sala Group.

With Linda singing and Daniel on guitar, they rock to the newest pop and RnB hits as well as upbeat party anthems.

If you are thinking of visiting La Sala Banus, remember that there are still restrictions on numbers so it is always best to pre-book by emailing reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or calling 952 814 145 to find out more about the time of performances and special offers.

Full social distancing, safety and hygiene measures have been put in place in accordance with Government guidelines.