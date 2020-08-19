THE Benalmadena Council is supporting a benefit concert on behalf of the Red Cross which will take place at the La Paloma Municipal Auditorium on Saturday August 29.

In announcing this news, councillors explained how important the Red Cross is to the Benalmadena community particularly during these difficult times and the charity is able to help those that public administrations can’t reach.

It is intended that not only will the concert raise funds for the organisation but will also help to raise public awareness about all that it does to help the vulnerable.

The line-up which has been put together by Festival of Legends promoters Alberto Cohen and Chris King features tribute artists celebrating the works of Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Tina Turner, Neil Diamond, Queen, The Bee Gees, Bon Jovi and Elvis Presley.

The show will last about five hours with doors opening at 6pm with the first artist on stage at 7pm.

The organisers will make sure that all health safety measures are observed and Red Cross volunteers will ensure respect for social distance measures and the use of masks.

Tickets cost €20 and can be obtained by contacting the Red Cross Benalmadena on 952 444 499.