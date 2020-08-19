European Fund for Local Development Helps Finance Energy Efficiency in Costa del Sol Town

By
John Smith
Padre Manuel Cultural Centre
Padre Manuel Cultural Centre Credit: Estepona Council

THE Estepona Council with the financial assistance of the European Fund for Local Development (ERDF) is to implement a number of energy efficiency changes at different buildings in the municipality.

First, with a spend of €120,000 approximately will see work undertaken at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre to make it greener and more efficient with an expected annual electricity saving of €13,000 per year.

Other buildings will follow as part of an €80 million investment plan to generate employment and boost the local economy.




