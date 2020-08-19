Drunk and Reckless Driver Who Caused Chaos on Streets of Costa del Sol Was 2 x Over The Alcohol Limit

THE drunk and reckless driver who caused chaos on the streets of Costa del Sol’s Marbella was allegedly four times over the permitted alcohol rate. The video of this woman’s berserk behaviour went viral on social media as she tried to escape from the parking lot next to Victor’s beach.

The woman in the video is allegedly a 38-year-old woman from Marbella who was soon after detained for testing positive during her breathalyser test. The test came back positive and she had double the permissible amount of alcohol in her system.

On Monday, at 8.30pm, the 112 emergency services received a warning call regarding a drunken woman who was trying to drive her car in the municipality of Marbella. Apparently, the conflict began when she was trying to get out of the car park and scraped the side of another vehicle, leaving damage on one of its wing mirrors. Instead of trying to exchange insurance details, the woman tried to flee the scene, hence why people were filming her and trying to avoid her escape.

Furthermore, the woman began insulting the people at the car park who were trying to stop her from driving away from the scene of the crime. Finally, once they managed to stop her, a security guard came and took away her keys. Shortly after the Local Police arrived and took statements, both from the female driver and the witnesses. According to police reports, the woman found herself in a tense situation and tried to escape. When the police conducted a breathalyser test, she was twice over the legal limit.