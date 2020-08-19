Daughter’s search for disabled dad missing on the Costa Blanca

A DISTRAUGHT daughter has appealed for help in finding her disabled dad who has been missing for almost a week on the Costa Blanca.

POSTING a photograph of her father, Perry, on Facebook, Marylynne X Rose said he is heavily reliant on medication, “due to being an amputee (left leg).”

“Has anyone seen this man, it’s my dad, he’s been missing without trace for nearly a week, it’s very out of character,” Marylynne said, adding that her dad is “always in shorts, wears glasses and has black AirMax trainers on with a little bit of neon green.

“He originally went to his apartment in Spain, Alicante, but goes to Benidorm frequently,” said the eyelash technician urging Benidorm Seriously users to share her appeal.

Marylynne has contacted hospitals, Local Police and the Spanish Embassy from the UK, and is now hoping the public can help.

If you have any information about Perry’s whereabouts, you can contact Marylynne on (0044) 7598 141265 or through her Facebook page.