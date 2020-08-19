Cuevas del Almanzora doing its homework on safe return to classrooms

CUEVAS del Almanzora council has been doing its homework on ensuring a safe return to municipal classrooms at the start of the new school year in September.

The local authority reported it has now set out plans for the measures which need to be implemented.

The administration said it will carry out reinforced and continuous cleaning and disinfections in schools on school days, having already started on cleaning and disinfections efforts in classrooms.

Meanwhile the Education and Public Safety councillors, Ana Maria Castro and Maria del Haro, are working with the heads of the municipal schools on establishing entrances and exits and signposting at each centre.

Several weeks back the Cuevas Mayor Antonio Fernandez and the Education councillor met with the school heads and the director of the local health centre to discuss any concerns and needs. The council said all those at the meeting expressed their commitment to community education and to a return to school marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, making it clear they would coordinate their actions.

A statement from the Cuevas administration also revealed it has sent a letter to the Junta de Andalucia’s Education delegation calling for the regional government to establish clear measures and viable protocols, as well as resources, for the safe return of pupils.

A further request is for the Junta’s backing for the “extraordinary expense” which the council’s actions on helping schools “in the face of an unprecedented start to a term” will mean for the municipal coffers.