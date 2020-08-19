AS the market in Fuengirola is now open on Tuesday and Sunday, the local council is making sure that security and hygiene measures are being observed.

The Councillor for Commerce, Javier García Lara, visited the fairground to see for himself how well organised the markets are and to ensure that he was happy that visitors and stall holders were safe.

Special teams have been created to ensure compliance with all regulations and groups of volunteers, market inspectors and police are present to monitor activities with special emphasis on social distancing, the use of masks and the use of gel.