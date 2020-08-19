Chilled out children

MINDFULNESS is useful for children and adults alike, with kids as young as nursery age learning about it in school. When a child is absorbed in play, you’ll see they are mini mindfulness masters!

Mindfulness is paying attention, noticing what’s happening outside of you, as well as your thoughts and feelings, and letting it all be as it is. It’s a skill that helps us cope with large emotions and challenging experiences and, just like a muscle, it’s something we can all build with practice.

Here are three easy exercises to introduce at home with children-

Get connected – A cuddle is food for the soul and helps us feel safe and calm. Concentrating on positive affirmations, tell your child: You are safe, you are loved, you are held. Sing and dance – Music has the power to change our moods, create different playlists to evoke different feelings. Express those feeling with dance and shake out those negative energies. Give gratitude – When indulging in a treat, savour the experience. The smell and taste of your treats should become a ritual of happiness.

Find some calm through the chaotic days for yourself and your child.

