A Cartagena sports facility, that was used to house immigrants, is now being restored to normal and will be ready for normal use shortly.

THE Cabezo Beaza Pavilion welcomed immigrants, who arrived on boats in recent weeks from the Port of Cartagena, as a preventative measure in the battle to control Covid-19 contagion.

The facilities were temporarily handed over to the Autonomous Community by the Cartagena City Council, who were then in charge of the internal custody and the daily care, cleaning and maintenance of the people.

Workers from the Autonomous Community will carry out full and extensive sanitation works in order to return the facilities to a usable state, with the Red Cross removing its material, with which they have treated the sheltered people, as well as removing the fencing used to cordon off areas, and also the mobile air conditioning equipment.

The main air conditioning system within the facility will be reintroduced back into the pavilion.

The Department of Sports will also carry out further complementary disinfection and cleaning tasks, if they are necessary.

