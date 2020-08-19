SPAIN has now become the European country with most coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although not all regions have been affected equally. In Castilla La-Mancha, 4,000 residents in Villamalea (located in the province of Albacete) will soon be placed into lockdown.

According to RTVE, the state-owned public broadcasting company, this lockdown has been enacted in order to curtail the most recent outbreak experienced in the locality. There has been a total of 99 cases detected. Although this only equates to around 2.5 per cent of the population in Villamalea, the majority of the cases are all young individuals who are asymptomatic.

This is the latest cluster to be registered on the Iberian Peninsula and in Spain, there are currently 1,019 active outbreaks of the coronavirus, with a total of 10,400 new cases. The latest demographic for new infections has changed. Now the most common cases are amongst young people and they tend to be asymptomatic.

The average age for a Covid case has decreased from 60 to 44 years. If in the first phase of the pandemic, young people, aged between 15 and 29 years old, accounted for 6 per cent of infections, that ratio has now risen to 19 per cent.