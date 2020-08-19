An Easy and Delicious Raspberry Mousse Recipe

DO you fancy an easy dessert perfect for hot summer days? We’ve got you covered with the easiest raspberry mousse recipe, perfect for any occasion.

This raspberry mousse is very smooth, creamy, and so beautifully coloured. It’s a simple eggless mousse that uses gelatine to make it stable. It only requires 5 ingredients (including the water which almost doesn’t even count) which you might already have on hand.

Four simple ingredients:

raspberries (frozen or fresh)

sugar

gelatine

whipping cream

water

10 easy steps to follow:

Start by softening the gelatine. This is done by pouring the gelatine in cold water. While the gelatine is softening, put the raspberries, sugar and a little water in a small saucepan. Heat the berries and sugar until the berries begin to break down. Depending on if you’re using fresh or frozen berries, this may take up to 5 or 6 minutes. Let it cool down. After it’s cooled down, pour the berry mixture in a blender. Puree the berry mixture for about a 1 minute until the berries are smooth. Now you can either remove the seeds using a fine strainer or keep them. Removing seeds will make the moose very smooth, but if in a hurry you can keep them. Pour the berry mixture back into the saucepan and add the softened gelatine to it. Then, place the saucepan back on the heat until the gelatine is melted. This will only take 30 seconds to a minute. Make sure you watch it closely because it can boil over quickly. Once the mixture is done, set it aside to cool. Next, whip the cream until you get stiff peaks. Be careful not to over whip it or it will turn into butter. Pour the berry mixture into the cream. Carefully, fold the cream and raspberry mixture together.

Once the mousse is ready you can serve by itself, let it set then pipe it into your serving dishes or pipe it before it sets. Whatever you chose.

Hope you will enjoy this delicious ten steps, easy to make, raspberry mousse.