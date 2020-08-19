81-Year-Old Russian Woman ‘Returns from the Dead’ after Spending a Night in the Morgue

A Russian Grandmother ‘returned to life’ after spending the night in the morgue hours after doctors had declared her dead.

THE woman gave a hospital worker ‘the shock of her life’ when she returned from the dead after spending the night in a freezing cold Russian mortuary.

Zinaida Kononova, 81, was pronounced dead by doctors on the operating table after complications with surgery to remove an intestinal obstruction at the Gorshechensky Central District Hospital on August 14.

She was then taken to the morgue at 1.10am, but nearly seven hours later, at 8am, a worker ‘had the shock of her life’ when she found the grandmother lying there on the floor.

An ambulance driver heard the commotion as he entered the building, he recounted how he overheard the ‘scared’ morgue worker say, “Grandma, go to bed, Grandma, shut up.”

The paramedic at first thought the mortuary worker had gone ‘mad,’ but then saw the ‘dead corpse’ grab the woman’s hand for help fro himself. Ms Kononova was quickly covered with blankets and rushed straight to intensive care.

Imagine the shock when the hospital called the grandmother’s niece – a senior doctor told her: “We have an unusual situation. She is alive! Ms Kulikova, the niece, rushed to the hospital as a team of doctors from the regional capital Kursk was dispatched to treat her grandmother.