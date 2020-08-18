Welcome to The Galaxy’s

IF you Fancy a night of popular covers along with a healthy dash of new material, why not pop along to Los Angeles in Torrevieja on September 12, 8.30pm.

THE Galaxy’s were founded by Jo Swinnen, a Belgian singer-songwriter who has lived and worked in Spain since 2016.

Jo initially embarked on a solo career in some local bars and clubs, but “as nothing compares to performing with a live band”, he soon began looking for musicians in order to form a band in his “new home country”.

Di He, a Belgian drummer who played with several Belgian bands for more than 25 years and who now also lives in Spain, joined Jo, and together they continued the search for other musicians while they brainstormed new music and playlists.

It took about six months to find the right additions to The Galaxy’s, and to create set lists with songs suitable for “just about anyone”.

Now, they entertain crowds with a wide range of popular covers as well as their own songs written and composed by Jo.