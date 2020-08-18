The Spanish Ministry of Health Coronavirus Figures Daily Report

The Spanish Ministry of Health reports 2,128 cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus continues to spread across Spain.

The Spanish regions of Aragón, Madrid, and the Basque Country are at the top of the list for newly reported cases, with a total of an 11% rise in total confirmed infections since the epidemic began.

The total number of cases in Spain now amounts to 364,196, the death toll is slightly higher at 28,670 after 24 new deaths were registered today.

There are 1,019 outbreaks are still active, with more than 10,400 infected. Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Extremadura, Navarra and the Valencian have now joined the communities that have already activated the new restrictions to stop outbreaks on Tuesday.

The regions of Galicia, Cantabria, Andalusia, Aragon, Castilla y León, La Rioja and Murcia have the restrictions in place but still need time to see if they are having any effect.

The rest of the autonomous communities plan to adopt the measures throughout this week.

The government’s plan is to halt the spread of the outbreaks across Spain- a review will be held over the next few weeks, the health ministry is said to be monitoring the situation by the hour.

The financial impact of the new restrictions is proving to be devasting for businesses across Spain and it is hoped that if coronavirus figures start to drop as expected then the restrictions can be lifted.

The worldwide pandemic leaves over 21.7 million people infected, with the death toll standing at more than 772,000.