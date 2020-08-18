Lockdowns, masks, social distancing and restrictions in the wake of Covid-19 has not slowed down the amount of UK residents choosing to settle in the municipality of Cartagena.

IN a statement from the councillor responsible for Statistics and Population, Alejandra Gutiérrez, he indicated that, “throughout this last year 2020, the number of British registered in the municipality has increased by over 200 people”.

Similarly, although to a lesser extent, there has also been an increase among residents from French and German. More specifically, Alejandra Gutiérrez, highlighted that this year residents from France has gone from 256 in 2019 to 265 in 2020 and residents from Germany have increased from 328 to 355.

The Mayor of Cartagena stated, “Curiously, these are people from three of the countries that are placing the most restrictions on their residents to come to Spain on vacation, but what is very clear is that Cartagena, with its unique climate and environments, is still a very attractive to our European neighbours”.

However, despite the rise in UK residents this year, since the beginning of the Brexit process by the British Government in 2016, there has actually been a progressive decline in residents in Cartagena, reaching its lowest peak last year with around 1,976 people, according to the data.

