DENIA hospital has installed a new, large-size birthing table in one of its delivery rooms.

It is adjustable and, thanks to its large size, has enough space for a companion, the hospital explained.

Owing to Covid-19 regulations, it is no longer possible provide conducted tours of the hospital’s eight labour rooms, two delivery rooms and operating theatre, but the Obstetrics and Gynaecology team has prepared a video for mothers-to-be on the hospital’s YouTube channel.