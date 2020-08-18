Spain’s Andalusia Registers 200 more Cases of Coronavirus with 12 Patients Admitted to Hospital in the Last 24 Hours

Almost 200 more infections due to coronavirus have been reported in Malaga with 12 patients admitted to hospital in one day.

Unfortunately, the pandemic is still on the rise in the province of Malaga. Over the last 24 hours, there have been 189 new infections and 12 more hospitalizations, according to the Ministry of Health and Families.

The data reveals that the number of infections has more than doubled compared to the previous week when it was around 80 daily cases and over four times more compared to 14 days ago when 42 positives were registered.

Two weeks on, and there are close to 200 new cases in just one day. Today’s figures are the highest number in the last four months. The 189 new positives are the highest figure in the entire Andalusian autonomous community.

The recent raft of measures bought in by the Andalusian government have been introduced to stop the spread of the virus- it will take at least a few weeks before authorities know if the restrictions are working, however.

Spain has registered 2,128 new cases of coronavirus today and total deaths amount to 28,670 as per 18th August.