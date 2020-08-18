A SLEEPING protest from residents in the El Palo neighbourhood of Malaga will take place this evening,Tuesday, August 18.

-- Advertisement --



The residents will sleep on the street occupying Plaza Nino de las Moras, next to El Palo Neighbourhood Association head-office, to demand more aid from the Malaga Town Hall for vulnerable people or in a situation of social exclusion.

The neighbourhood representatives clarify that the Social Services of El Palo “work well.” But they go on to add, that the difficulty is that the resources are “insufficient.”

That is why they have decided to sleep in the open, like the homeless. “To draw attention to a problem that is going to explode. We must attend to this crisis that we have ahead of us and we cannot leave people on the streets,” warns the president of the El Palo neighbourhood organisation Mercedes Pirez.

Mercedes Pirez leading the sleeping protest to help the homeless

Credit – Elpalo.org