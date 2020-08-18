Shock plan approved

THE mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, informs that the Local Government Board has approved the Extraordinary Municipal Plan of Infrastructures and Equipment for the Promotion of Local Employment, which includes a total of 45 projects, to be undertaken from now until the end of next year, and that have an estimated cost of more than €11 million.

The mayor said, “The plan is the result of the effort of the four political parties that made possible the Shock Plan against the COVID-19 crisis. It will make possible important investments that will improve the infrastructures of Nerja, at the same time it will boost economic activity and local employment. Now the important thing is to specify its source of financing and for this we will continue to insist on the Government of Spain to authorise us to use the remainder of the Municipal funds.”

€11 Million allocated for Nerja shock plan

Credit – Nerja Ayuntamiento