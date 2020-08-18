Second Wave of Covid Crisis Advances Much Faster in Spain’s Madrid Than Cataluña

There are now almost 1,000 cases a day on average during the month of August. This means there are more than 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. A figure well above the 5% threshold set by the World Health Organization (WHO) which has been established as the criterion for considering the that the pandemic is under control.

This context is especially “worrying” in the Community of Madrid says Fernando Simon, who compares their current evolution to what Cataluña was experiencing a few weeks ago. The cumulative incidence in Madrid (number of cases diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days) recently reached 233.42, only a few points behind Aragon and the Basque Country.

Since August 1, the Community of Madrid reported 14,303 cases, an average of 894 per day, a figure that will surely be closer to 1,000 when the month ends. Some positive news is that case growth has slowed. Between August 10 and 16, new cases increased by 40% (although the data for the last two or three days has not been consolidated yet), when in previous two weeks they had increased by 50%.

The second wave of COVID-19 arrived in Madrid than it did in Cataluña, but it is progressing at a much faster pace. In mid-July, Cataluña suffered outbreaks in Lleida and the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona that led the Generalitat to act quickly: first, it confined eight municipalities in Lleida and then it recommended the restriction of travel in the capital, in addition to several other measures. Although the numbers of new positives remain high, it seems that the spread of the virus has slowed down after the first month of escalation.

