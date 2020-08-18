Santa Pola’s Festival of Talent

SANTA POLA closes its Summer Talent Festival next week, a celebration of local artists organised by the Department of Youth and Festivities.

EVERY Wednesday in August, a series of events are taking place at El Palmerar Auditorium, with guarantees of safety and hygiene. There will hand washing at the entrance and masks should be worn.

Tommorrow (Wednesday, August 19) contemporary dance will be the theme, with the show “Entre nós”, by the Marroch company, of which María Palazón is part. Just this duo had a great acceptance with the previous assembly that was presented and the last summer Art in the Street.

The festival winds up on Wednesday, August 26, with dancer Nacho Fizona.

‘Gass Eyes’ is the new montage of this promising young artist.

Due to social distancing and capacity regulations, anybody wishing to attend should register at: www.culturasantapola.es www.racojove.com