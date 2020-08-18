Reinforcing surveillance on beaches

MOTRIL Local Police have already issued two fines for non-compliance of the new 1am closing regulation for bars, after finding two chiringuitos still open after the newly imposed curfew on Monday, August 17, just one day after the laws came into effect.

-- Advertisement --



Reinforcing surveillance on the beaches with 90 new patrolling officers has been prioritised to help prevent people gathering for a night cap after the bars close.

The same will happen in both Salobrena and Almunecar. Two fines have also been issued for late night drinking on the beach in both Playa Granada and Carchuna.

Local Police working hard in Motril

Credit – Twitter