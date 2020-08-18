AS everyone knows, unless you have a medical reason that excuses you, you are required to wear a mask in public and the removal of his led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man at a concert in Fuengirola.

What should have been a simple warning escalated when two on duty police officers noticed that he was trying to move around the area contrary to direction signs and when they pointed this out, he allegedly removed his mask and spat taking no notice of their instructions.

When he refused to replace his mask, they decided that he should be ejected from the concert but he would not leave and started insulting and threatening the officers whose patience was exhausted.

They tried to remove him physically and he initially evaded them, punching one of the officers in the face causing minor injuries.

He was immediately arrested and will appear in court.