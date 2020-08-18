Olula del Rio closes sports facilities after confirming second Covid-19 case

OLULA del Rio council has closed all municipal sports facilities and children’s play areas after reporting there are currently two cases of Covid-19 in the municipality.

A notification from Olula Mayor Antonio Martinez Pascual posted on the council’s Facebook page on Monday confirmed the news.

-- Advertisement --



The message said that as a consequence the local authority has taken the decision to introduce measures in addition to those already in place to prevent the risk of further infections.

Sports facilities are shut until further notice, children’s playgrounds have been cordoned off, cleaning and disinfection efforts have been stepped up and Local Police have intensified their efforts to ensure compliance with coronavirus prevention rules.

The post, which also lists the new restrictions introduced this week by the Junta de Andalucia to address an increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the region in recent weeks, reminds the public that local, regional and State measures aimed at halting the spread of the virus “will have no effect if every one of us does not take individual responsibility.

“This is the best way to prevent and to try and put an end to this pandemic as soon as possible”, the Mayor adds, “and this is why Olula del Rio council wants to thank all those residents who are doing it right and are adapting to this ‘new normality’ which we hope to come out of as soon as possible.”