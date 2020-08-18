No play until 2021

THE second MurciaJuega – a board game extravaganza scheduled for September which attracts players from across Spain – has been postponed until 2021 “with the maximum guarantees of safety”.

MURCIA City Council and the El Duende Association have yet to agree a specific date.

-- Advertisement --



“It is a playful event in which the relationship between the participants is very close, so, given the current circumstances, the best option is to delay its celebration and wait for the situation to be the most appropriate,” said Rebeca Pérez, Councillor for Sustainable Mobility and Youth.

MurciaJuega is a board game event where Catan, Carcassonne, Rey Paparajote, Mal Trago, Shikoku, Terraforming Mars and Lego Creationary stand out, among others, as well as tournaments with attendees from all over Spain.

The Cagigal Pavilion hosted the first edition in 2019 with more than 2,500 participants and where six national board game publishers were present.