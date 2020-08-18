Unemployed people in Torrevieja will be given a boost as the City Council announces plans to give 10 people employment into different departments within the Council.

DOMINGO Paredes, Councillor for Development and Employment of the Torrevieja City Council, has launched the EMCORP 2020 insertion program, subsidized by LABORA and in partnership with the Local Development Agency (ADL), in order to promote the regeneration of employment within the area.

This program will involve the hiring of a total of 10 unemployed people, who are at least 30-years-old, to provide them with work experience that improves their employability.

Over the next six months; six social workers, one architect and three administrative technicians will be incorporated full-time in different departments of the City Council, such as Social Welfare or Projects and Public Works.

These contracts will be made thanks to a grant of €248,323, granted by the Ministry of Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Commerce and Labor.

Domingo Paredes also commented that this program, together with the initiatives for training, innovation, business aid and the promotion of entrepreneurship, is part of the continued actions of Torrevieja City Council to carry out improvements to the employment possibilities of those people in Torrevieja that find themselves unemployed and to reduce the economic impact that the Covid-19 crisis has had on the area. The Mayor of Development and Employment concluded that all the unemployed people, who are at least 30-years-old, must have the required qualifications and be registered in LABORA with the following characteristics and codes:

