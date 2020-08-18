Montgo rescue near Javea

LAST Friday, when temperatures were at their highest on Montgo, Guardia Civil officers from Javea had to assist two French hikers.

Aged 21 and 22, one was semi-conscious when they reached him, probably overcome by heatstroke although he was also diabetic, Guardia Civil sources later revealed.

He was evacuated by a Fire Brigade Consortium helicopter to the local fire station where a waiting ambulance transferred him to Denia hospital.

After Javea’s Guardia Civil post received an alert that two hikers were in trouble, the officers had set out to climb Montgo, taking water and a first aid kit with them.

An hour later they met two ramblers who told them that they would find the people they were looking for about 35 minutes away.

They eventually spotted a young man who was waving and calling for help for his semi-conscious companion whom the Guardia Civil officers put in the recovery position, refreshing him with water as they waited for the helicopter to arrive.